When Glory Hole Doughnuts first popped up in Parkdale it caught the attention of the community, swiftly becoming a neighbourhood staple, known for its interesting and out-of-the-box flavours, and name.

Back in August, it announced the closure of its Parkdale location, but, much to the delight of its customers, who lovingly refer to the well-known spot as “Glory Hole,” it has finally opened a new location on Harbord Street.

The business had been teasing its followers for a while on Instagram, documenting parts of the moving process here and there, encouraging people to guess where the new spot would be, but keeping things relatively under wraps until they were ready to start taking customers.

Just six weeks after it said farewell to Parkdale, tucked away at 130 Harbord (not to be confused with Harbour) is the new Glory Hole, nestled right in the heart of Harbord Village amongst a number of small local cafes and bakeries.

Better still, some of its flavours are pretty out there. Feel free to grab a donut doused in toast-and-butter-flavoured icing or Ferrero Rocher. Alternatively, its new fall Sweet Sesame Snap, made with a Tahini Glaze has just been added to the menu. If those combinations don’t tickle your fancy, try a classic vanilla sprinkle or chocolate glaze.

Though the Harbord location officially opened on September 17, it had to close unexpectedly due to unforeseen circumstances in the new store. Fortunately, it has set a tentative date to open back up on Friday, so stand by.

Address: 130 Harbord Street

