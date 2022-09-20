The days of fighting over where to order dinner are well and truly behind us.

Kitchen Hub’s brand new ghost kitchen inside Longo’s grocery store in Liberty Village allows customers to order and grab food from multiple restaurants under one roof.

As it stands there is no other ghost kitchen concept to have its permanent home inside a grocery store, in Toronto or across Canada.

Kitchen Hub already runs a number of ghost kitchens in and around the GTA and its shared, centralized spaces have proven their effectiveness, not only as viable financial alternatives for fledgling businesses but in widening the scope of access to customers who were previously out of reach due to proximity.

Courtesy UnboundProductions

Prepping take-out at Longo’s will be a consortium of Toronto’s most sought-after and buzz-worthy restaurants, such as the Thai restaurant PAI, Montreal’s talk of the town spot, Mandy’s Gourmet Salads, the increasingly popular fried chicken and burger joint, Cabano’s Comfort Food and the simply delectable Mexican cuisine from Elia Herrera of Colibri with Tecolote.

It’s possible to mix and match food items from all four restaurants in a single order and to throw in add-ons from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery and Elle Dee Bakery as well as from Longo’s own selection of ready-to-eat items like housemade pizza, bento sushi boxes, salads, roasted chicken, and all-day breakfast.

Everything will be available to order on-site at Kitchen Hub’s kiosks or on KitchenHub.com, as well as via third-party apps for pick-up, dine-in, or delivery.

In a statement from Kitchen Hub, CEO Adam Armeland explained that the growth opportunities provided by such a business model were mutually beneficial for Kitchen Hub, Longos, and its resident food providers.

“We identified an incredible opportunity to not only expand our business model by adding a completely new style of virtual food hall but also to benefit our grocery partner by driving foot traffic in-store, and our customers by providing streamlined access to unbelievable takeout in a way that’s never been done before,” he said. It is both an exercise of unparalleled convenience and a true no-brainer.

President and CEO of Longo’s Anthony Longo echoed Armeland’s sentiment, reiterating the importance of matching the ever-evolving demands and expectations of its customers.

“Kitchen Hub’s collection of curated offerings from top-tier brands will ensure that we continue to elevate, innovate, and appeal to our Guests,” he promised. “We are excited to deliver this new offering to our Liberty Village community.”

To mark its Longos Liberty Village grand opening Kitchen Hub is offering customers free delivery and $10 off their first online order (min. $40) at KitchenHub.com. Use the promo code: LIBERTY10 through to October 14, 2022.

For everything Longos related visit KitchenHub.com.

Kitchen Hub – Longos, Liberty Village

Address: 1100 King Street West, Toronto