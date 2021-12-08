FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

A look at Gladstone House Bistro + Bar's enticing new menu (PHOTOS)

Dec 8 2021, 7:56 pm
Karen Doradea/Daily Hive

The Gladstone Hotel, one of Toronto’s oldest hotels, has undergone a new look, and that means a new and improved dining experience to go along with it.

Step into the lobby and you’ll find the Gladstone House Bistro + Bar. It’s a small yet cozy space that provides an intimate setting for a date night or just a quick bite to eat.

Its ambient lighting, gorgeous decor, and pop of colour bring the space together for a remarkable dining experience.

Gladstone bistro

Karen Doradea/Daily Hive

If you’re in the area and looking for a sweet and smooth cocktail, opt for the Streetcar Queen.

It’s a delicious concoction of Dillon’s Rose Gin, ginger liqueur, lemon juice, house-made pomegranate, grenadine, egg white, and sumac rim.

Gladstone bistro

Karen Doradea/Daily Hive

Need something to munch on? The Beef Tartare is light and bold in flavour. It’s made with a secret sauce that gives it an almost familiar flavour.

Their Goat Cheese and Fig Flatbread is another great choice that provides a satisfyingly crunchy bite. It’s sweet and light. You’ll be left wanting more.

Gladstone bistro

Karen Doradea/Daily Hive

Now for the entrée, a Frilled Flatiron Steak paired with a fire-roasted eggplant, freekeh, tahini, harissa Baharat butter, and pea shoots.

It’s savoury and mouthwatering, to say the least.

Gladstone bistro

Karen Doradea/Daily Hive

Now, for dessert.

Their Brown Butter Bread Pudding is topped with vanilla ice cream and bourbon caramel.

That’s a sweet treat!

Gladstone bistro

Karen Doradea/Daily Hive

Pair that with a sweet and bold cocktail. Art Fuel is made with Jameson Cold Brew, Cocchi Di Torino, espresso, and coconut milk over ice.

With or without a dessert, it’s a great late-night drink to satisfy that sweet tooth and keep you slightly caffeinated.

Gladstone bistro

Karen Doradea/Daily Hive

Gladstone Bistro + Bar

Address: 1214 Queen Street West

