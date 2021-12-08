A look at Gladstone House Bistro + Bar's enticing new menu (PHOTOS)

The Gladstone Hotel, one of Toronto’s oldest hotels, has undergone a new look, and that means a new and improved dining experience to go along with it.

Step into the lobby and you’ll find the Gladstone House Bistro + Bar. It’s a small yet cozy space that provides an intimate setting for a date night or just a quick bite to eat.

Its ambient lighting, gorgeous decor, and pop of colour bring the space together for a remarkable dining experience.

If you’re in the area and looking for a sweet and smooth cocktail, opt for the Streetcar Queen.

It’s a delicious concoction of Dillon’s Rose Gin, ginger liqueur, lemon juice, house-made pomegranate, grenadine, egg white, and sumac rim.

Need something to munch on? The Beef Tartare is light and bold in flavour. It’s made with a secret sauce that gives it an almost familiar flavour.

Their Goat Cheese and Fig Flatbread is another great choice that provides a satisfyingly crunchy bite. It’s sweet and light. You’ll be left wanting more.

Now for the entrée, a Frilled Flatiron Steak paired with a fire-roasted eggplant, freekeh, tahini, harissa Baharat butter, and pea shoots.

It’s savoury and mouthwatering, to say the least.

Now, for dessert.

Their Brown Butter Bread Pudding is topped with vanilla ice cream and bourbon caramel.

That’s a sweet treat!

Pair that with a sweet and bold cocktail. Art Fuel is made with Jameson Cold Brew, Cocchi Di Torino, espresso, and coconut milk over ice.

With or without a dessert, it’s a great late-night drink to satisfy that sweet tooth and keep you slightly caffeinated.

Gladstone Bistro + Bar

Address: 1214 Queen Street West