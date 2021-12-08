Celebrate New Year's Eve at Toronto's CN Tower 360 restaurant

Toronto’s CN Tower 360 restaurant will be hosting an exclusive New Year’s Eve menu and you can book a spot now to end the year off with a gorgeous view of the city.

Cheers to the New Year! On December 31, you can clink glasses of sparkling wine to the new year and enjoy a four-course menu curated by Executive Chef John Morris.

The menu offers several choices for each course, including a Canadian Seafood Bisque, Roasted Squash and Chanterelle Rotolo, BC Wild Shrimp and Scallops, and so much more.

For the full exclusive menu, click here.

The experience is priced at $175 plus tax and tip, per person. It includes elevation to the restaurant, four courses and amuse-bouche, a glass of sparkling wine, and access to the main observation level after your meal.

Reservations are required for the eventful night and they can be made online.

New Year’s Eve at CN Tower’s 360 restaurant

When: December 31, 2021

Where: Toronto’s CN Tower 360 restaurant