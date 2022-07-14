5 must-know spots to stock up on hot sauce in Toronto

One of the main sauces you must have in your household is a classic hot sauce. Luckily for you, there are a ton of Toronto stores that sell exactly what you need.

As you may already know, there’s a Sriracha shortage and if you’re in search of another spicy alternative, we got you covered.

No matter your spice level, you’ll be sure to find something up your alley.

We’ve made a list of Toronto spots that have a great selection of bottles of hot sauces.

Heavy Hitter Hot Sauce

Toronto-born Heavy Hitter Hot Sauce is vegan, gluten-free, and preservative-free. Sauces can be purchased online, too.

Address: 2696 St. Clair Avenue West

Website | Instagram

Perola Supermarket

Perola Supermarket has a big selection of sauces from Cholua to El Yucateco and more.

Address: 247 Augusta Avenue

Website | Instagram

Tienda Movil

Browse the selection in-store or online and get your favourite hot sauce delivered right to your door.

Address: 237 Woodbine Avenue

Website | Instagram

House of Spice

Known for its array of international spices and herbs, this family-run joint also has a nice selection of hot sauces.

Address: 190 Augusta Avenue

Website

The Mercantile

This specialty food and gift shop sells unique products and a variety of Canadian-based hot sauces.

Address: 297 Roncesvalles Avenue

Website | Instagram