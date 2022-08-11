It’s the ultimate rollercoaster ride. One minute gas prices are down, and the next minute they’re up.

According to Gas Wizard’s Dan McTeague, the price of gas in southern Ontario is expected to go up eight cents a litre on Friday, August 12.

This means drivers could end up paying about 174.9 cents per litre. It’s not great, but it could be worse.

Drivers in cities like Ottawa, Barrie, Toronto, and London should fill up Thursday before the price goes up, McTeague recommends.

Just last week, prices in the province saw an “unprecedented decline” having dropped 20 cents per litre, the lowest since April.

But what goes up, must come done. And vice versa.