The increase of carjackings across the country is not good.

According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, a car is stolen every six minutes in Canada.

In Toronto alone, carjackings have seen a drastic surge this year. Toronto police are reporting auto thefts are up 55 % over last year.

In June, 12 attempts were made in 11 days, while just last week, 31 vehicles were stolen across the city. It’s gotten so bad, even Toronto Mayor John Tory penned an open letter to the feds asking for help.

As a result of trying to help drivers avoid vehicular theft, Toronto police are offering some helpful tips.

When parking your vehicle in public

Always remove the keys and take them with you

Park in a well-lit, attended area if possible

Completely close and lock doors and windows

Turn your wheels towards the curb to make it harder to tow

When parking your vehicle at home

If you have a garage, use and lock it

Install a motion sensor light to light up your vehicles and garage

If you have a rear-wheel drive car, back into driveway

If you have a front-wheel drive car, park front end first

Always set the emergency brake

Drop business cards or address labels inside doors to assist with vehicle identification

identification

Police also say to never hide a spare key in the vehicle. It sounds like a good idea in theory but car thieves know how to look for it.

Another important tip, police say, is to consider installing a car alarm if you regularly park in public spaces. They also recommend installing a hidden kill switch. This is a cost-effective way to prevent theft as it blocks your vehicle from starting without it being turned on.