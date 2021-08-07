Toronto ice cream shop forced to close after "constant complaints" from local resident

A Toronto ice cream shop has been forced to close its doors after a local resident “constantly complained” to the City of Toronto.

The Neighbourhood Scoop took to social media last week to share that it would be temporarily shutting down while it sorts out the issue.

“We are sad to say that due to constant complaints from a local resident we are dealing with the City of Toronto,” the shop shared on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, we have to close our doors until we can sort it out.”

The Neighbourhood Scoop did not specify what the resident had an issue with, or how long they anticipate the closure will last.

The shop, located just off Ossington Avenue on Hallam Street, opened its doors in April. Run by two teenaged sisters, the business was started to help them pay for school.