Stepping inside the “Immersive Frida Kahlo” exhibit is as trippy as you can imagine.

The artist’s self-portraits appear larger than life as they’re projected onto walls in a massive space at Lighthouse Artspace at 1 Yonge Street.

A collaboration between the Frida Kahlo Foundation and Lighthouse Immersive, the exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of art, 90 million pixels, and 1.2 million frames of video. The result is a roughly 40-minute experience that takes you on a journey through the artist’s life.

You might instantly recognize some of Kahlo’s most popular works, such as The Two Fridas, Diego and I, and The Wounded Deer, but here, they come to life through animation, sound effects, and music.

At one point, the space transforms into a plaza with cobblestones projected onto the floor, and at another, giant leaves sprout across the floor. It’s colourful, mesmerizing, and sometimes it’s hard to know where to look.

There are chairs and benches if you’d like to take a moment to soak up the experience. There’s also a platform that offers 360-degree views of the space, and underneath is a mirrored room where you can see the exhibit reflected to infinity. The exhibit pays tribute to Kahlo’s roots, addresses her politics, and also includes photos of her family.

Frida Kahlo’s grandniece, Mara Romero Kahlo, and her daughter, Mara De Anda, stopped to chat with Daily Hive and told us that seeing the exhibit for the first time was an extremely emotional moment.

“We were crying,” said Kahlo, laughing. “Because, for me to see my family, her family, my grandma Cristina, my mother on the walls, my aunts, my family, it was very exciting and with the music, oh! It was… you can also hear her heartbeat. It’s very emotional.”

De Anda said that she hopes that through the exhibit, people will learn about Kahlo not just as an artist but also as “Frida Kahlo the human being.”

“It’s a very nice place to pass time, to learn something, [and] to perceive art in a different way,” she said.

The exhibit runs on a 40-minute continuous loop. There’s also a bar, VIP lounge, and a gift shop.

Price: Basic $49.99, premium $59.99, VIP $83.99, children (six to 16 years old) $34.98. You can purchase your tickets here.

Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 1 Yonge Street (Main entrance off Yonge, north of Queens Quay)