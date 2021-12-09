A Mississauga bubble tea shop is giving out free drinks this weekend

Bubble tea favourite Xing Fu Tang has opened its first Mississauga location and is hosting a grand opening this weekend with free drinks.

The shop is located at 22C-1177 Central Parkway West in Mississauga at the Golden Square.

Until December 10, Xing Fu Tang will have 20% off its products but as for its grand opening, the first 50 customers will get a free regular signature milk or milk tea.

This offer is available December 11 and 12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xing Fu Tang Canada 幸福堂加拿大🇨🇦 (@xingfutang_canada)

You might also like: Toronto's tiny pink delivery robots are being temporarily removed from city streets

There's a new plant-based Italian restaurant opening in Toronto

Matty Matheson behind new Vietnamese restaurant in Toronto

For those new to the bubble tea shop, they offer an extensive list of bubble tea options like taro milk, red bean milk, lime black tea and so much more.

All their pearls are handmade too! Flavours include brown sugar, sesame and strawberry.

Their menu can be found here.

This is Xing Fu Tang’s first Mississauga location, they currently have six locations in Toronto.