12 movies and TV shows filming in Toronto this October

October brings some new TV shows and movies filming right here in Toronto this fall. When you’re out and about roaming the streets of Toronto this month, make sure to be on the lookout, you just never know when you might catch a sneak peek of the action!

From The Hardy Boys and Beacon 23 to new series like Tales from the Territories and Glamorous, here’s what’s filming in Toronto this October.

Tales from the Territories

Tales from the Territories is filming in Toronto this month, and the new docuseries brings Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to town. Tales from the Territories focuses on the history of professional wrestling and its legends, along with showcasing some of their biggest moments inside the ring.

The moon was out for “Tales from the Territories” shooting in Toronto tonight. No sign of The Rock. @WhatsFilmingON @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/3L4j8zHH4X — Andrew Thomas (@andrewbent) September 21, 2022

Longing

New movie Longing will be filming in Toronto this month. While there haven’t been many casting details released surrounding the movie, we do know that Richard Gere will star. The plot line is about a wealthy man, played by Gere, who discovers later in life that he has a long-lost son he never knew about. Filming will take place until the end of October across the GTHA, including Cambridge and Hamilton.

Filming in Mount View Cemetery & Young Memorial Chapel in Cambridge today and/or Wednesday might actually be for a movie starring Richard Gere called ‘Longing’.

Road closure details here:https://t.co/sYZI0WSQK1 @WhatsFilmingON — Vidman 📺 Dan Lauckner (@vidman) September 26, 2022

Run the Burbs – Season 2

CBC’s Run the Burbs will be filming in the GTA this fall. Canadian actor Andrew Phung is the co-creator and star of the comedy series. Most remember him for his role as Kimchee Han in Kim’s Convenience which was also filmed in Toronto. Run the Burbs will be on location for its second season until sometime in November.

Orphan Black: Echoes – Season 1

Orphan Black: Echoes is currently filming in Toronto for its first season and locals have already spotted some of the cast downtown. So far, we know that the new AMC+ series will be set in the near future and is a part of the Orphan Black universe, a Canadian thriller series which ran from 2013 to 2017. The new spinoff, starring Krysten Ritter in the lead role, is said to look at the scientific manipulation of human existence.

Fingernails

Fingernails begins production in the Toronto area at the end of October. The new romance sci-fi flick will be set in the future, and the storyline will follow a couple played by Jessie Buckley and Jeremy Allen White from Shameless and The Bear. The movie will be filming in the city until sometime in December.

Glamorous – Season 1

The cast and crew of Glamorous will be in the GTA this month to film its first season. While the show’s pilot was shot back in 2019, in the end, The CW decided to not move forward and cancelled the series. In 2022, Netflix picked it up and production started in Toronto this past summer.

New Girl’s Damon Wayans Jr. and Jordon Nardino are executive producers on the show, starring Ben J. Pierce aka Miss Benny. The plot is said to be about a gender-nonconforming queer person who lands the job of their dreams at a cosmetics company. It was recently announced that Kim Cattrall will join the cast as Madolyn Addison, a former supermodel and boss of Miss Benny’s character.

Fellow Travelers – Season 1

Fellow Travelers began filming in the Toronto area this past August and filming should wrap sometime in December. The new historical series, set in the ’50s, will be based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon. It follows a romance between two men, played by Matt Bomer and Johnathan Bailey. Filming was spotted recently at a local park downtown.

“Fellow Traveller” with Matt Bomer filming in a park in downtown Toronto @TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON pic.twitter.com/1o1480glgX — Andrew Thomas (@andrewbent) August 24, 2022

The Boys – Season 4

Based on the comic book The Boys by Garth Ennis, this superhero drama series is back filming in Toronto this month for its fourth season. With a long cast list including Karl Urban, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, and Dominique McElligott, the series was created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke. Filming has been spotted all over downtown Toronto recently.

Crowd scenes on the set 🎬 of #TheBoys last week in Toronto’s financial district. 🇨🇦 The NCC News truck and ambulance 🚑 are on standby just in case. Release the drone! @TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON pic.twitter.com/tjZHOkJssU — Anita Windisman TO (@AnitaWindisman1) September 28, 2022

Murdoch Mysteries – Season 16

The long-running series Murdoch Mysteries returned to Toronto this summer for its 16th season. Production is expected to continue until sometime in 2023, meaning there is plenty of time to catch the show in action! Starring Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, and Jonny Harris, this Canadian drama series follows Toronto-based detective William Murdoch as he solves crimes at the turn of the century.

#HamOnt “Murdoch Mysteries” was back in Dundas, filming at home on South Street. My guess is it’s a murder scene. Saw actor dressed in bobby-like outfit of TO Constabulary ⁦@TheSpec⁩ ⁦@TOFilming_EM⁩ ⁦@WhatsFilmingON⁩ pic.twitter.com/T9tZqh6cqW — dan nolan (@dandundas) August 17, 2022

The Hardy Boys – Season 3

Feeling nostalgic?! The Hardy Boys returned to the GTA in September to film for season three, and will continue filming until sometime in December. The series is a total remake of the books by the same name and airs on the streaming platform Hulu. Filming locations for the past seasons included Cambridge, Port Hope, and Hamilton.

#HamOnt “The Hardy Boys” is shooting scenes for its 3rd season at a small film studio in Dundas. It filmed there for seasons 1 and 2. ⁦@TheSpec⁩ ⁦@TOFilming_EM⁩ ⁦@WhatsFilmingON⁩ pic.twitter.com/vxMP8SMncu — dan nolan (@dandundas) September 27, 2022

Beacon 23 – Season 2

After wrapping season one back in July, Beacon 23 is back in the city again to film for its second season. The series is a psychological thriller based on Hugh Howey’s sci-fi novel of the same name, starring Lena Headey and Scarborough-local Stephan James as the two lead characters living in space. Filming will wrap by the end of October.

What We Do in the Shadows – Season 5

What We Do in the Shadows returns to Toronto this month to film for its fifth season, with production scheduled to continue into November. Set in Staten Island, the comedy horror series follows a group of vampire roommates who have lived together for decades. The show stars Matt Berry, Harvey Guillen, and Natasia Demetriou.