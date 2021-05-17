Four major TTC subway stations are closing for the next 10 days

Four major downtown TTC subway stations are closing for the next 10 days so that work crews can carry out tunnel improvements.

From Monday, May 17 to Wednesday, May 26, Line 1’s Museum, Queen’s Park, St Patrick, and Osgoode stations will close so that crews can work on “vital state-of-good-repair work with minimal inconvenience to customers,” according to the TTC.

All entrances and exits to these stations, including TTC connections to hospitals, will be closed while the work is carried out.

Shuttle busses will run in place of the subway service, with buses running every 60 seconds or less during morning rush hours in an attempt to keep customer volume as low as possible.

The TTC has been able to complete a significant amount of repair work over the past year due to low ridership.

“The TTC is continuing to capitalize on reduced ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic to carry out vital state-of-good-repair work with minimal inconvenience to customers,” the TTC said. “The work during this closure will eliminate years of platform by-pass, weekend and nightly early closures. Several similar closures were conducted successfully within recent months.”

Riders needing to travel near the closed stations are encouraged to use the Yonge side of Line 1 and connect to the affected stations by east-west surface routes.

Regular Line 1 service will resume on Thursday, May 27 at 6 am. Riders are reminded that masks or face coverings are mandatory when travelling on the TTC.