One of the most recognizable duos in the Toronto Raptors media space has found a new home.

Co-hosts Alex Wong and William Lou today announced that they have launched a new Toronto Raptors-themed podcast titled Hello and Welcome, as first reported by the Toronto Star‘s Gilbert Ngabo.

The show’s name is a nod to Lou’s typical introductory message to his shows, as well as the welcoming vibe the pair hopes to bring to the podcast’s community of fans.

The venture will be partnered with The Nation Network (TNN), a content service that also features a network of websites, including popular hockey sites Oilers Nation, Canucks Army, and Daily Faceoff.

The pair will be joined by producer Jerome Cheng, who most recently worked for The Athletic and the No Dunks podcast.

“My mission has always been to deliver the best content for Raptors fans,” said Lou in a release. “This is why I look forward to collaborating with Alex, who brings humour, perspective and ambition to the program. Additionally, Jerome is one of the most creative and accomplished producers in NBA media. In partnering with TNN, I truly believe this is the best way to build upon the independent coverage and commentary that Raptors fans expect from us.”

Wong and Lou had previously worked together at multiple different stops, most recently co-hosting The Raptors Show on radio and TV from its inception at Sportsnet in 2021. Wong had left midway through the 2023-24 season, while Lou departed from the network at the end of the campaign.

“Will and I have worked closely for a long time, but there is still so much we want to accomplish in the Raptors and basketball space,” said Wong. “With Jerome joining our team and bringing his unique skillset to the show, and with the support of TNN, I’m excited to put together a program that’ll feel familiar to our dedicated listeners, but also new in many ways as we continue to push ourselves creatively.”

The introductory episode can be viewed on YouTube below.