Raptors' Scottie Barnes links up with infamous handsy tailor in Hong Kong

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes might be one of the biggest stars in the city, but he’s testing out his worldwide appeal this offseason.

And he’s hanging out with an infamous content creator while doing so.

Barnes linked with Roshan Melwani of Sam’s Tailor on a recent trip to Hong Kong. Melwani, who has over 1.8 million followers on TikTok, has grown his brand through a series of videos where he makes off-colour comments while also being quite, uh, handsy with his clients.

“He doesn’t realize the nightmare he’s just walked into,” Melwani said in the video where he’s fitting Barnes for a new suit.

It’s been quite the offseason for the 22-year-old, who was also spotted rocking out to karaoke last month while in Cancun.

Barnes averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 60 games this past season and made the All-Star team for the first time in his career. The fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Barnes is the only player from his draft class to have made an All-Star Game so far.

But while it was a season of career highs in some senses for Barnes, there were also several down points on the year. Barnes broke his hand in early March and missed the remainder of the season, while the Raptors finished with a record of just 25-57 in the midst of making four midseason trades.

“I feel like we saw some growth this season,” Barnes said at his end-of-season media availability. “Obviously it takes time for us to blend with each other… We’ve got a long summer ahead of us to get better. Next year we want to see improvement. That’s what we’re striving for.”