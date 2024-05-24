Simu Liu, ex-Raptors player Jeremy Lin bring Toronto celebrity game back

Jeremy Lin might’ve only had a short stay with the Toronto Raptors, but he’s left quite a legacy on the city.

And once again, Lin is teaming up with longtime pal Simu Liu to host the Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association (CCYAA) Celebrity Classic charity basketball game this summer.

The fourth edition of the game — the previous three taking place in 2019, 2022, and 2023 — will be hosted on Saturday, July 13 at the University of Toronto’s Goldring Centre.

“Brace yourselves for jaw-dropping celeb reveals, early bird ticket deals, and thrilling surprises! Don’t miss out on the hype!” an Instagram post announcing the game reads.

Ticket information and roster reveals are expected to be on the way soon, with more info to be released via the CCYAA.

After bouncing around seven NBA teams, Lin joined the Raptors in February 2019 as a free agent veteran, some 450 games into his NBA career. Capping things off with becoming the first Asian American player to win an NBA championship, Lin was unable to re-sign with the Raptors, or any NBA team for that matter. He played 27 minutes as part of the Raptors’ playoff roster during their championship run.

Most recently, he played this past season with the Taiwan-based New Taipei Kings.

But despite having just a short stint in Toronto, it’s clear he still has quite a fondness for the city.

“As a celebrity, people think it’s very one-way,” Lin said in an interview with Daily Hive at the 2022 edition of the game. “Like, oh, we bring our talents and bring it to the world but really the world gives a lot to me. As a basketball player, Toronto is one of those cities and one of those experiences where I’ll have it forever. My heart always feels like, you know, it’s here. It’s amazing. [I have] a lot of love and just a lot of like reflection and gratitude coming back into the city.”