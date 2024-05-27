Raptors' pre-draft workout list has started to leak out

The Toronto Raptors will have an outside shot at a franchise-altering move at next month’s NBA Draft — and it looks like a few of their plans for potential picks have been publicized already.

Toronto will be picking at 19th overall with a pick obtained from the Pascal Siakam trade with the Indiana Pacers earlier this season, as well as a second-round pick that originally belonged to the Detroit Pistons slated to be 31st overall.

Prior to the draft each year, all of the NBA’s 30 teams bring in players who may be available for selection for individual and group workouts.

As reported earlier this month, 22-year-old Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman was scheduled to workout with the Raptors, as per Memphis-based affiliate station ESPN 929. He is projected as a second-round pick by NBA Draft Room.

Jaylon Tyson, a 21-year-old guard from the California Golden Bears, mentioned the Raptors as a team he had planned to visit as part of the pre-draft process while doing an availability after his visit with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Media availability and on-court footage from Jaylon Tyson’s Pre-Draft workout with the Portland Trail Blazers. He talked about being an everyday guy, showing teams his personality, the versatility he offers, and lessons learned at Cal. Also discussed planned workouts with the… pic.twitter.com/C3rJTIiHpU — League Him (@League_Him) May 25, 2024

Also meeting with Toronto was 22-year-old Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, (as per the San Francisco Chronicle‘s Ron Kroichick), Weber State’s 22-year-old forward Dillon Jones (via Deseret News‘ Sarah Todd), and Josh Oduro, via USA Today’s Rookie Wire.

In recent years, Toronto has held the policy of not publicizing their pre-draft workouts.

“Just the more you think about it, it’s just another advantage of not letting the teams around us know who we have coming through here. Just to be totally honest with you, just trying to keep a little bit of privacy in terms of what we’re doing with that,” Raptors assistant general manager Dan Tolzman said in a 2023 media availability.

“And I think we kind of see it as those that are within our organization that need to know it — everybody knows around here. And, I mean, it seems like a lot of the kids are probably putting it out on social media when they’re coming anyway. So it’s not like we’re holding them to secrecy or anything like that. It’s just kind of more of a standard protocol of just letting people know if they need to know sort of thing.”

The NBA Draft is set for June 26 and 27 in New York.