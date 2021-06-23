Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement today

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement is related to transit, but it’s the first press conference the premiere has attended since last week.

The last time Ford spoke to reporters he said he would consult Ontario’s health table and Science Table to discuss the possibility of the province entering Step 2 of its reopening plan ahead of schedule.

Ontario entered Step 1 of its phased reopening plan on June 11 and is currently slated to enter Step 2 on July 2.

At this time, the province has already hit the vaccination benchmarks outlined in the plan needed to enter Step 3. More than 75% of adults in Ontario have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 25% are fully vaccinated.

Ford is scheduled to speak at 1 pm at an active construction site in Scarborough.

He’ll be joined by Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma, Associate Minister of Transportation Stan Cho, and Toronto Mayor John Tory.