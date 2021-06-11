The new Eglinton Crosstown LRT trains are finally on their tracks and in action — at least to do some track testing, anyway.

Metrolinx announced earlier this month that six new LRT vehicles would be taken to a stretch of tracks on the east end of the upcoming TTC line. There, they will carry out necessary testing throughout the rest of the year before the crosstown line opens in 2022.

The transit agency has now shared videos of the new cars in action, giving Torontonians an exciting glimpse of what they can expect once the line is open. The first video, taken from inside one of the trains, shows what the train operators will see as they’re cruising across Eglinton.





The second video shows the process of getting the trains from the storage facility in the west end of the city over to the testing site on the east end of Eglinton. You can see the trains (very slowly) rolling down the tracks, with “Testing, testing, 1, 2, 3.” stickered to the side.





Testing will start with the section between Kennedy Station and the Science Centre, and cars will run at just 5 km/h.

In July, testing is set to ramp up so that Metrolinx can observe how the vehicles operate as if they were in regular service, which means increased speeds, brake testing, and running multiple vehicles at the same time.

Although the Eglinton Crosstown is still slated for a 2022 opening, a new legal dispute between Metrolinx and the construction company Crosslinx Transit Solutions over pandemic-related setbacks could mean additional further delays. No changes have been announced by Metrolinx as of yet.