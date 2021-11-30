Rock band Foo Fighters set to perform in Toronto next year

Calling all Foo Fighters fans! The rock band is embarking on a North American tour next year and will be making a stop in Toronto.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced on November 30 that they’re ready to get North America rocking out in what will be their most extensive tour since the release of their album Medicine At Midnight in February this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters)

Live in North America 2022 will kick off on May 14 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and make four more stops in the US before coming to Canada in July. They’ll be performing at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 22 and Montreal on July 20.

The band will hold concerts in a total of 17 cities across North America and finish off in Los Angeles on August 20.

Special guests will make an appearance at the concerts, and their names will be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Friday, December 3, at 10 am.

When: July 22, 2022

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

When: July 29, 2022

Where: Osheaga Festival, Montreal, QC

5/14 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

5/20 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC

5/24 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

7/17– Citi Field – New York, NY

7/19 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

7/24 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

7/27 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME

8/1 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

8/3 – Huntington Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

8/6 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO

8/8 – USANA Amphitheater – Salt Lake City, UT

8/10 – Big Sky Events Arena – Big Sky, MT

8/13 – T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA

8/18 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

8/20 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA