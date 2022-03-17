You need to visit Ontario's very own natural bathtub (PHOTOS)

Winter’s not quite over, but it’s never too soon to start planning your summer road trips, and Ontario’s natural bathtub is a must-see!

You’ll have to plan for more than a day trip as this natural wonder is about nine hours from Toronto. Located in Katherine Cove in Lake Superior Provincial Park, you’ll find Bathtub Island. A natural tub on an island, as advertised!

The shallow, all-natural basin is perfect for basking in the sun, and unlike the surrounding lake, the water is actually nice and warm! The low water level that collects in the basin gets warmed by the sun throughout the day, making it the perfect temperature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @campingwithsab

Surround yourself with Ontario’s natural beauty, truly yours to discover! It’s certainly worth the nine-hour trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwestern Ontario Hiking (@nwohikes)

Explore Lake Superior Provincial Park while you’re there. You can camp, hike or paddle along the shore.

There are even waterfalls to explore nearby! Seriously, this is one hell of a gorgeous road trip you just have to put on your bucket list.