10 of the best lakes in Ontario you have to check out (PHOTOS)

With more than 250,000 lakes, Ontario has a ton of bodies of water to choose from, so we’re here to help narrow it down.

You’re probably thinking that 250,000 lakes can’t possibly be right, but it is! Ontario is home to one-fifth of the world’s freshwater! What’s more, is that 80% of Ontarians get their drinking water from the lakes.

With spring and summer just around the corner, and a brand new staycation tax credit available, we’ve rounded up some of the best lakes Ontario has to offer. Of course, the Great Lakes: Huron, Erie, Superior and Ontario come to mind, but there’s more to discover!

Lake Muskoka

Located in, well, the Muskokas, Lake Muskoka is the largest lake in the area. There are tons of channels and inlets to explore. The lake is a popular spot for cottage-goers with lots on offer. Whether you like golfing, relaxing by the lake or dining out, the Muskokas have it all!

Just over two hours outside of Toronto, it’s a relatively easy spot for a day trip!

Lake Huron

One of the Greats! Lake Huron boasts the longest shoreline of all of the five Great Lakes, so you’ll have plenty of beaches to walk along. There are a number of sunken ships in the lake for divers looking for an adventure!

With such a long shoreline, there are a number of places to stop and take in the sights and sounds of Lake Huron.

Lake of the Woods

Located near the border of Manitoba, this lake is a beautiful spot to get a perfectly Instagrammable sunset! There are a number of islands and waterways to explore and plenty of fish to catch, too.

The small city of Kenora is nearby, where you can get a picture with Husky the Muskie, a 12-metre tall sculpture. There are also seasonal events and festivals to take part in. If you visit in the summer, you may even get to see some pelicans having a snack on the water. A little something for everyone!

Lake Simcoe

Lake Simcoe boasts gorgeous clear waters for those of us afraid to wade into the dark, murky waters of some lakes. About an hour outside of the city, there’s plenty to do at Lake Simcoe during all seasons! Whether you want to skate or ice fish, or wait for the warmer weather and go for a dip, Lake Simcoe is ready for you!

Lake Nippissing

Lake Nippissing is another hot spot for ice fishing, swimming and wildlife spotting! Gorgeous sandy beaches meet a gentle slope into the lake, so you can walk out into the water and only get as wet as you feel comfortable with.

Lac Seul

Fishers and water sport enthusiasts have yet another spot to hit in Ontario! Lac Seul has a unique crescent shape and is popular among tourists. For the fishers out there, this is a good spot to try to snag a muskie, pike or walleye.

Lake Ontario

It wouldn’t be a list of Ontario lakes without the one and only Lake Ontario! In our very own backyard and just a TTC ride away, Lake Ontario has a lot on offer. Whether you want to suit up and surf or strip down and lay on the beach, the lake is your oyster.

Lake Suprior

Lake Superior is the largest of the Great Lakes, and you can take it all in a while by visiting a provincial park! There are some 350 shipwrecks in the lake, but as legend has it, Lake Superior never gives up its dead due to its cold temperature.

This is another lake that’s nice and clear with underwater visibility of just over eight metres.

Wilcox Lake

A small lake in Richmond Hill, Lake Wilcox is a picturesque little spot. There are a number f activities to do at Lake Wilcox, like windsurfing, fishing and kayaking. While there’s plenty to do, you can’t swim in the lake. You can take a nice stroll around the perimeter, though!

Lake Erie

Another Great Lake for the list, of course, is Lake Erie! The shallowest of the Great Lakes, it’s a great spot for fishing. There are beautiful beaches and lots of local wineries to visit as you make your way along the coast.