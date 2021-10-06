FoodPatios

15 outdoor heated patios to stay warm this fall in Toronto

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Oct 6 2021, 1:00 pm
15 outdoor heated patios to stay warm this fall in Toronto
@elcatrinca/Instagram

As fall weather approaches, Toronto restaurants are keeping their patios open with the help of heaters.

Though it’s not yet winter, it can still get a bit chilly. Some Toronto patios have their heaters ready for when the moment strikes.

Here’s a list of heated patios that you can enjoy across the city:

C’est What

Visit the C’est What Beer Garden, which features over-the-table heaters to keep guests warm and happy. “We’ll be open throughout the month so that you can enjoy autumn and ales in the great outdoors,” said the restaurant on Twitter.

Address: 67 Front Street East

Bar Raval

Their covered and heated patio is available for reservations, so you’ll stay warm no matter how cold it is out there. Reservations for the Patio and Bodega space can be made online.

Address: 505 College Street

El Catrin Distillery

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EL CATRIN DESTILERIA (@elcatrinca)

Grab your blankets and sit fireside at El Catrin Distillery. Depending on the weather, you’ll be able to enjoy dining outdoors and staying warm. Make sure to book your spot online!

Address: 18 Tank House Lane

Baro Rooftop Patio

First come, first served. This rooftop patio’s Latin heat could be enough to keep you warm, but if not, the space is heated for this cool fall season. Baro is not taking reservations for their patio, walk-ins only.

Address: 485 King Street West

Kōst

With a heated patio, Kōst continues to serve guests for outdoor dinners all while ensuring a distance of six metres is kept in place. Located on the 44th floor of Toronto’s Bisha Hotel, you are sure to get a beautiful view all while staying safe.

Address: Bisha Hotel – 44th Floor – 80 Blue Jays Way

Osteria Rialto

The Paradise Theatre, located in Bloordale Village, turned into a heated patio and wine shop last year. The theatre boasts an Italian tavern, called Osteria Rialto, which is now open for covered and heated patio dining, serving classic Italian cuisine.

Address: 1006 Bloor Street West

E11even

E11even’s patio this season will ensure guests are kept warm with a tent and heated outdoor space. Guests will even have the chance to start off their night with a warm cocktail for extra warmth.

Address: 15 York Street

Atomic 10

Whether you’re looking to get a drink or two or you’re craving some delicious Latin eats, Atomic 10 is ready to serve you at their outdoor heated patio. Rain or shine, you’re covered (literally).

Address: 145 Lauder Avenue

La Palma

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by La Palma | Casa La Palma (@lapalmato) on

La Palma is extending its patio season right on its roof! With a tent to keep you from the windy and cool weather, you’ll be able to enjoy delicious food and cocktails all autumn long.

Address: 849 Dundas Street West

Lavelle

With tents and heaters, you can enjoy the rooftop views in comfort and warmth. They serve cocktails and dinner items to indulge.

Address: 627 King Street West

Madison Avenue Pub

The Maddy has several heated outdoor patios, so finding a spot to claim shouldn’t be too hard. Drinks and pub food, you can’t go wrong!

Address: 14 Madison Avenue, The Annex

Chula Taberna Mexicana

With two heated patios, tiki bars, and over 70 different kinds of tequila, you will definitely warm up throughout the night, with the help of heaters too, of course!

Address: 1058 Gerrard Street East

Hemingway’s

A New Zealand-style pub, Hemmingway’s has the best all-year rooftop patio, serving up 24 draft beers and delicious pub food to keep you going throughout the night.

Address: 142 Cumberland Street

Playa Cabana St. Clair

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Playa Cabana Taqueria Norte (@playacabanastclair) on

Their beautiful heated outdoor patio is now open so you can treat yourself to some delicious tacos.

Address: 21 St. Clair Avenue East

The Pilot

You can either join them on their Flight Deck, the rooftop patio, or their street-side patio. No matter the weather, they’re heated and covered!

Address: 22 Cumberland Street

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Patios
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT