15 outdoor heated patios to stay warm this fall in Toronto

As fall weather approaches, Toronto restaurants are keeping their patios open with the help of heaters.

Though it’s not yet winter, it can still get a bit chilly. Some Toronto patios have their heaters ready for when the moment strikes.

Here’s a list of heated patios that you can enjoy across the city:

Visit the C’est What Beer Garden, which features over-the-table heaters to keep guests warm and happy. “We’ll be open throughout the month so that you can enjoy autumn and ales in the great outdoors,” said the restaurant on Twitter.

Address: 67 Front Street East

Their covered and heated patio is available for reservations, so you’ll stay warm no matter how cold it is out there. Reservations for the Patio and Bodega space can be made online.

Address: 505 College Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EL CATRIN DESTILERIA (@elcatrinca)

Grab your blankets and sit fireside at El Catrin Distillery. Depending on the weather, you’ll be able to enjoy dining outdoors and staying warm. Make sure to book your spot online!

Address: 18 Tank House Lane

First come, first served. This rooftop patio’s Latin heat could be enough to keep you warm, but if not, the space is heated for this cool fall season. Baro is not taking reservations for their patio, walk-ins only.

Address: 485 King Street West

With a heated patio, Kōst continues to serve guests for outdoor dinners all while ensuring a distance of six metres is kept in place. Located on the 44th floor of Toronto’s Bisha Hotel, you are sure to get a beautiful view all while staying safe.