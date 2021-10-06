15 outdoor heated patios to stay warm this fall in Toronto

As fall weather approaches, Toronto restaurants are keeping their patios open with the help of heaters.
Though it’s not yet winter, it can still get a bit chilly. Some Toronto patios have their heaters ready for when the moment strikes.
Here’s a list of heated patios that you can enjoy across the city:
C’est What
Visit the C’est What Beer Garden, which features over-the-table heaters to keep guests warm and happy. “We’ll be open throughout the month so that you can enjoy autumn and ales in the great outdoors,” said the restaurant on Twitter.
Address: 67 Front Street East
Bar Raval
Their covered and heated patio is available for reservations, so you’ll stay warm no matter how cold it is out there. Reservations for the Patio and Bodega space can be made online.
Address: 505 College Street
El Catrin Distillery
Grab your blankets and sit fireside at El Catrin Distillery. Depending on the weather, you’ll be able to enjoy dining outdoors and staying warm. Make sure to book your spot online!
Address: 18 Tank House Lane
Baro Rooftop Patio
First come, first served. This rooftop patio’s Latin heat could be enough to keep you warm, but if not, the space is heated for this cool fall season. Baro is not taking reservations for their patio, walk-ins only.
Address: 485 King Street West
Kōst
Address: Bisha Hotel – 44th Floor – 80 Blue Jays Way
Osteria Rialto
The Paradise Theatre, located in Bloordale Village, turned into a heated patio and wine shop last year. The theatre boasts an Italian tavern, called Osteria Rialto, which is now open for covered and heated patio dining, serving classic Italian cuisine.
Address: 1006 Bloor Street West
E11even
E11even’s patio this season will ensure guests are kept warm with a tent and heated outdoor space. Guests will even have the chance to start off their night with a warm cocktail for extra warmth.
Address: 15 York Street
Atomic 10
Whether you’re looking to get a drink or two or you’re craving some delicious Latin eats, Atomic 10 is ready to serve you at their outdoor heated patio. Rain or shine, you’re covered (literally).
Address: 145 Lauder Avenue
La Palma
La Palma is extending its patio season right on its roof! With a tent to keep you from the windy and cool weather, you’ll be able to enjoy delicious food and cocktails all autumn long.
Address: 849 Dundas Street West
Lavelle
With tents and heaters, you can enjoy the rooftop views in comfort and warmth. They serve cocktails and dinner items to indulge.
Address: 627 King Street West
Madison Avenue Pub
The Maddy has several heated outdoor patios, so finding a spot to claim shouldn’t be too hard. Drinks and pub food, you can’t go wrong!
Address: 14 Madison Avenue, The Annex
Chula Taberna Mexicana
With two heated patios, tiki bars, and over 70 different kinds of tequila, you will definitely warm up throughout the night, with the help of heaters too, of course!
Address: 1058 Gerrard Street East
Hemingway’s
A New Zealand-style pub, Hemmingway’s has the best all-year rooftop patio, serving up 24 draft beers and delicious pub food to keep you going throughout the night.
Address: 142 Cumberland Street
Playa Cabana St. Clair
Their beautiful heated outdoor patio is now open so you can treat yourself to some delicious tacos.
Address: 21 St. Clair Avenue East
The Pilot
You can either join them on their Flight Deck, the rooftop patio, or their street-side patio. No matter the weather, they’re heated and covered!
Address: 22 Cumberland Street