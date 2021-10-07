10 fall-inspired treats and desserts to try in Toronto this October

Fall season isn’t complete without all the pumpkin-inspired sweets and treats we love.

From classic desserts to new combinations, there are a bunch of Toronto bakeries and shops that have come up with their own fall-inspired menu this month.

You might also like: You can get stuffed pizza skulls just in time for Halloween in Toronto

Here's what's on the menu at Canada's Wonderland Halloween Haunt

Where to get a delicious Thanksgiving dinner in Toronto

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and desserts are a must.

Whether you’re hosting a family dinner or just love pumpkin spice, here are a few goodies you must try before the end of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dlish Cupcakes (@dlishcupcakes)

What’s October without pumpkins? You can get pumpkin cupcakes with sweet cinnamon cream cheese frosting, but only for the month.

Address: 833 Queen Street West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA CASA DOLCE (@lacasadolce)

The ultimate Canadian treat, fall style. La Casa Dolce has combined the sweet, nutty taste of traditional butter tarts with pumpkin. Orders for their Pumpkin Butter Tarts and Pumpkin Pecan Butter Tarts can be made for pre-order, walk-in or UberEats.

Address: 755 Queensway Street East

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C a n n o l i Q u e e n s ♔ (@cannoliqueens)

Cannoli Queens have come up with a list of autumn goodies, from biscottis to cookies. These are the perfect addtion for Thanksgiving desserts. Make sure to place your order soon. Their baked treats are made in-house and fresh daily.

Address: 200 Marycroft Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tre Mari Bakery (@tremaribakery)

Pumpkin everything! These pumpkin cannolis and cookies will sure keep you in the fall spirit. This family-owned bakery has been around since the ’60s so they definitely know a thing or two about what makes a delicious baked treat.

Address: 1311 St Clair Avenue West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bake Code Croissanterie (@bakecodecroissanterie)

Their Thai Milk Tea Croissant is back for fall, but only available until October 31. They come in a croissant box set with other October exclusive choices like the Pumpkin Almond Spice croissant, Blueberry Tea croissant, and Mentaiko croissant. Orders can be made online.

Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamanna’s Bakery (@lamannabakery)

Lamanna’s Bakery is known for its massive pizza slices, but they also happen to have a bunch of baked goodies. This October, the bakery has its pumpkin whoopee pies on sale!

Address: 6758 Kingston Road

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SanRemo (@sanremobakery)

SanRemo has a list of sweet baked treats for the season and they’ve also added fall-inspired chocolate bombs. They also have pumpkin pie, pumpkin mousse cups, pumpkin tiramisu and so much more.

Address: 374 Royal York Road

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Butter Baker (@butterbakerto)

Butter Baker has a special edition Caramel Mocha soft serve available until October 31. It’s a mix of creamy milk chocolate ice cream, and delicious coffee ice cream, topped with house special caramel sauce & torched marshmallows.

Address: 120 Dundas Street West, Toronto and 140 Amber Street, Markham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NADÈGE | Delivery Available 🚚 (@nadegetoronto)

Nadège brings out their pumpkin macarons every year and they’re a hit with the customers.

Address: 780 Queen Street West and 1099 Yonge Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mango Like Desserts (@mangolikedesserts.ca)

It’s pumpkin spice season and Mango Like Desserts has ditched their favourite fruit for fall ingredients. They’ve come out with a Pumpkin Spice Gelato, available at both their locations and for delivery.

Address: 280 Augusta Avenue and 328 Passmore Avenue