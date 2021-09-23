Popular Sobeys location to close its doors for good

The end of an era! A local 24-hour Sobeys is officially shutting down after years of service.

The Sobeys, located at 840 Dupont Street, will be closing its doors for good in the next few weeks.

In an email to Daily Hive, the grocer confirmed they decided to close back on March 3, giving customers until October to shop at the location.

“The decision to close a store is never taken lightly. There are a number of factors that are taken into consideration when making the decision to close a store,” said Sobeys.

“We are very thankful to the community for shopping our store. We are happy to continue to provide our customers [with] the quality of product and service they have come to expect until [the] end of October 2021.”

Coincidentally, a new Farm Boy location is set to open at 744 Dupont Street just before the end of the year.

Sobeys parent Empire Company Limited also owns Farm Boy, Foodland, and FreshCo.

“I just found out the Sobeys at which I’ve purchased almost all groceries for 13+ years is closing in ONE MONTH, and while I knew this was coming (condos, man, it’s always condos) I am truly not ready,” said a distraught Twitter user.

For residents missing the Sobeys experience, the closest locations would be its Danforth storefront, 2451 Danforth Avenue, and 125 The Queensway.

But there are also Sobeys Urban Fresh locations at Bloor and Islington, Spadina, and High Park.