In honour of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hitting theatres next week, Toronto is getting a tasty two-day pop-up from the Wizarding World.

Kowalski Quality Baked Goods, the famous New York bakery owned by Muggle Jacob Kowalski in the film is being brought to life with its first, one-of-a-kind pop-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grand Order of Divine Sweets (@thegoodsweetsto)

The Grand Order of Divine Sweets will transform into the fictional bakery where fans will receive a complimentary “frog chocolate,” while supplies last.

Fans will have a chance for photo ops, make purchases from a variety of confections for sale from The Grand Order of Divine Sweets, and get the chance to win exclusive giveaways from the movie.

You might also like: TOCA Toronto to host Festa di Pasqua buffet on Easter Sunday

Sweet Sushi has announced it plans to close this month

4 Toronto restaurants that recently opened their doors to the public

Dress head to toe as your favourite character from the Wizarding World and join the fun.

The event is expected to run on April 12 and 13 from 10 am to 7 pm at 1162 Queen Street West.

Kowalski Quality Baked Goods

When: April 12 and 13 from 10 am to 7 pm

Where: The Grand Order of Divine Sweets – 1162 Queen Street West