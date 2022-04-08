A two-day "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" pop-up is coming to Toronto
In honour of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hitting theatres next week, Toronto is getting a tasty two-day pop-up from the Wizarding World.
Kowalski Quality Baked Goods, the famous New York bakery owned by Muggle Jacob Kowalski in the film is being brought to life with its first, one-of-a-kind pop-up.
The Grand Order of Divine Sweets will transform into the fictional bakery where fans will receive a complimentary “frog chocolate,” while supplies last.
Fans will have a chance for photo ops, make purchases from a variety of confections for sale from The Grand Order of Divine Sweets, and get the chance to win exclusive giveaways from the movie.
Dress head to toe as your favourite character from the Wizarding World and join the fun.
The event is expected to run on April 12 and 13 from 10 am to 7 pm at 1162 Queen Street West.
