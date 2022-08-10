After a two year hiatus, a wave of pink and white is expected to wash over Woodbine Park as Canada’s pinkest picnic returns.

Lose yourself in a wine selection comprised of the province’s — and some of the world’s — best rosé against a backdrop of insta-worthy photo ops, live music, and indulgent gourmet eats, thoughtfully prepared by chef Mark MckEwan and The Food Dudes.

Moreover, complimentary merch will available for the first 3000 attendees, so be sure to arrive early to receive the goodies.

If you’re looking to go all out this year, VIP tables/suites are available here. Supply is limited though, with 50+ VIP tables & 13 luxury VIP suites, each with tent coverage.

Don’t miss the biggest party of the summer in Toronto — pink and white attire recommended!

Rosé Picnic

When: Saturday, August 20 from noon to 11pm

Where: Woodbine Park, Toronto

Tickets: $26.66 per person

