Popular streetwear store to open in downtown Toronto
Plus, a popular consignment store known for its array of streetwear and sneakers will be opening a third location in downtown Toronto this weekend.
On October 9 at 10 am, Plus will officially open its doors at the Toronto Eaton Centre.
In honour of its grand opening, the store will have a bunch of door crashers and giveaways with some items listed under market value.
Customers who make purchases of over $200 at the new store will receive a scratch card for a chance to win one of 200 prizes. The grand prize is worth $2,500, the Nike x Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Dunky” sneakers.
People Like Us, or Plus, sells sneakers and streetwear goods from notable names like Bape, Nike, Yeezy, Fear of God and Supreme.
They currently have two storefronts and a pop-up at Yorkdale Mall, Square One and Vaughan Mills.
Plus is located on the upper level of the Eaton Centre beside the OVO store.