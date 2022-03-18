Power up: 5 new rapid EV stations coming to the 400-series highways

Electric vehicle owners will now have more options to stop and power up their cars along highways 401 and 400, which is great news for anyone planning road trips to cottage country.

Ontario’s Ministry of Energy has announced that it’s adding five new fast-charging stations at Ingleside, Tilbury North, Tilbury South, Woodstock, and Innisfil ONroute stations. Although most of these charging stations will be available on Friday, March 18, the Tilbury South stations won’t be available until Monday, March 21.

Charging an electric vehicle will cost you 30 cents a minute. Depending on your vehicle, you can expect to get around 150 km of charge for as low as $7 — still a better deal compared to gas prices in Toronto, which is currently at 164.6 cents per litre.

The roll-out is part of the 69 fast charger stations planned for all 23 ONroute locations. Across the country, there are plans for around 140 charging stations by the end of the year.

Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, said that it’s an important move in order to boost EV ownership support Ontario’s growing EV manufacturing industry while also helping to reduce emissions.

“With EV fast chargers now available at eleven ONroute stations along our province’s business highways, it’s even more convenient than ever for workers and families to grab a coffee or a meal while charging their car,” said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy in a release.

As of February 28, there are 75,274 EVs registered in Ontario, and by 2030, an estimated one out of every three vehicles sold will be electric.

