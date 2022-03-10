Check out the maps for the three upcoming Scarborough subway stations

Here’s an update on the Scarborough Subway Extension. Construction for the new line has been well underway, and Metrolinx recently unveiled updated maps for the new Scarborough stations.

The new stations include Sheppard and McCowan, Scarborough Centre, and Lawrence and McCowan stations. According to the Metrolinx site, three teams have been shortlisted to create proposals for the design of these stations.

The station maps illustrate the location of bus terminals, subway lines, and entrances. Here are the new stations and their features:

Sheppard and McCowan Station

The Sheppard and McCowan Station serves as the northern stop of the extension. The new terminus will make the subway more accessible for people who live north of Highway-401 and will also include a bus terminal with local TTC connections.

Station at Scarborough Centre

Located in the middle of Scarborough, the Scarborough Centre station will provide the community with direct access to the TTC’s Line 2. In addition to a bus terminal, the station will have pick-up and drop-off areas. It will also connect to TTC and GO Transit bus routes and the Durham-Scarborough Bus Rapid Transit line.

Lawrence and McCowan station

In addition to a bus terminal, the Lawrence and McCowan station will provide better access to the Scarborough Health Network General Hospital.

It looks like getting around Scarborough is about to get so much easier.