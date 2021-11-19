TransportationUrbanized

A car already got stuck on the new Eglinton Crosstown LRT tracks (VIDEO)

Laura Hanrahan
Laura Hanrahan
|
Nov 19 2021, 3:05 pm
Anne Marie Aikins/Twitter

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT tracks may technically be complete, but as one driver recently found out, they’re not exactly made for your car.

On Wednesday evening, a driver took their car right onto the Eglinton Crosstown tracks at Leslie Street and got stuck.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins shared a photo of the incident on Twitter, writing “Just another reminder to please be mindful that LRTs are out testing on live tracks along Eglinton. Don’t drive on tracks like this guy did last night at Leslie.”

In the photo, workers can be seen placing planks of wood underneath the car in an attempt to free it.

Another passerby shared video of the incident where the car can be seen trying to move unsuccessfully.

The car was eventually removed by the workers and is now clear.

Vehicle testing recently began on the 19-km Eglinton Crosstown ahead of its planned opening next year. However, construction work on the canary system — the overhead wires that power the trains — is still ongoing.

