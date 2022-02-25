Check out Toronto's new ultimate destination for Negronis (PHOTOS)

If you love a bold aperitif, Eataly Toronto has just launched its first-ever Negroni Program with 10 different twists and combinations of the classic Italian aperitivo.

As you wine and dine at Eataly’s newest restaurant Trattoria Milano, guests can choose from 10 unique combinations of a Negroni, available for a limited time only.

For those who may not know the traditional importance of a Negroni, its birthplace is across the Atlantic ocean in Florance, Italy. According to Eataly, Count Camillo Negroni, the drink’s namesake, asked a bartender at Bar Casoni to “fix” his usual Americano.

You might also like: First look at Toronto Eataly's Trattoria Milano elegant menu (PHOTOS)

Toronto King Street restaurant opens second location in Midtown

A 40-seat café and wine bar to open in Toronto's St. Lawrence Market area

It was composed of Campari, sweet vermouth, and club soda, but he wanted it stronger this time.

“The bartender swapped club soda for gin, and thus the first Negroni was born. With a twist, the cocktail is still made with equal parts Campari, sweet vermouth, and gin,” said Eataly.

“Here at Trattoria Milano, we honour, and reimagine, this cocktail with 10 different versions. Each Negroni is built using spirits from a celebrated producer, resulting in a plethora of unique flavours.”

Here’s a taste of the Negroni program at Eataly Toronto’s Trattoria Milano:

Storm

What’s a Negroni without Campari? This concoction combines Tromba Blanco tequila, Argala Bitter Aperitivo, Silvio Carta Vermouth Rosso, and Mole Bitters.

Barrel Aged Negroni

It’s aged eight weeks in a five-litre barrel. It’s made up of Tanqueray Gin, Martini Rosso

Vermouth, and Campari.

The Big Smoke

Go big or go home! The Big Smoke is composed of Lagavulin, Campari, and Cinzano. It has a bold smokey flavour. For the Negroni connoisseur, this is a must-try.