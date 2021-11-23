Boxcar Social to open its first employee-owned and run store in Toronto

Boxcar Social is expanding in Toronto! They’re gearing up to open their first employee-owned and run store this weekend.

Boxcar Laneway is opening in Toronto’s Little Italy with a different concept from their other locations.

Though they will be serving fresh coffee and other Boxcar favourites, it will be the first employee-owned and operated location. This means employees will receive 50% of the revenue that the location makes.

“Boxcar Laneway hopes to redistribute the income to power ratio that baristas face, help their employees develop and grow their careers, and build equity in the Toronto and Canadian business space,” according to a representative of the brand.

The baristas working will be running the shop “from top to bottom to help them understand the business behind being a barista.”

Their overall goal is to move these trained baristas to manage other Boxcar Social locations in Toronto.

They’re hosting a soft grand opening on November 27 and 28 at the new 298 Markham Street location.