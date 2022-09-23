NewsCrime

Wild takedown of alleged drunk driver trying to escape police in Brampton (VIDEO)

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Sep 23 2022, 2:15 pm
Wild takedown of alleged drunk driver trying to escape police in Brampton (VIDEO)
@PrabSohalTweets/Twitter

Another wild car chase is captivating viewers and this time it wasn’t a white Bronco — it was a white Jeep.

An alleged drunk driver is under arrest after attempting to flee from police during a vehement takedown that was caught on video.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon at the corner of Chinguacousy Road and Drinkwater Road in Brampton.

In the video, the male suspect was caught crashing into several vehicles, trees, and hydro poles. He was driving erratically and swerving onto sidewalks in an attempt to evade multiple police cruisers.

At 8:46 pm yesterday, Peel Regional Police announced the suspect was arrested at the scene for impaired-related offences.

Another video circulating on social media shows police handcuffing the suspect and taking him into custody. The video shows at least five police cruisers at the scene during the takedown.

Police say there are no reports of any injuries.

