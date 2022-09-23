Wild takedown of alleged drunk driver trying to escape police in Brampton (VIDEO)

Another wild car chase is captivating viewers and this time it wasn’t a white Bronco — it was a white Jeep.

An alleged drunk driver is under arrest after attempting to flee from police during a vehement takedown that was caught on video.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon at the corner of Chinguacousy Road and Drinkwater Road in Brampton.

In the video, the male suspect was caught crashing into several vehicles, trees, and hydro poles. He was driving erratically and swerving onto sidewalks in an attempt to evade multiple police cruisers.

THIS IS BRAMPTON…: Peel Police say the driver of the white Jeep was arrested at the scene for impaired-related offences. There were no reports of injuries.pic.twitter.com/RzO0HFBv2Q — Prabhjot Sohal (@PrabSohalTweets) September 23, 2022

At 8:46 pm yesterday, Peel Regional Police announced the suspect was arrested at the scene for impaired-related offences.

Peel Regional Police is aware of the video circulating on social media. The driver of the white Jeep was arrested at the scene for impaired-related offences. There were no reports of injuries. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/BhsxGSman4 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 23, 2022

Another video circulating on social media shows police handcuffing the suspect and taking him into custody. The video shows at least five police cruisers at the scene during the takedown.

The incident happened at Chinguacousy & Drinkwater in Brampton.pic.twitter.com/m7yDVVcNox — Prabhjot Sohal (@PrabSohalTweets) September 23, 2022

Police say there are no reports of any injuries.