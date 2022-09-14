Man arrested in violent Brampton sword fight (VIDEO)

Peel Regional Police say they have now made an arrest in connection to a sword-swinging Brampton brawl that took place on August 28.

Harjot Singh, a 25-year-old man from Woodstock, was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

The fight broke out at 1:30 am in a parking lot at McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue West, near Sheridan College — and it was caught on video. In the video, you can see an individual swinging a sword at others.

Brutal clash between two indian students group at #Brampton Sheridan Plaza… Yarr have you gone to study there or to do these kind of things ??? pic.twitter.com/pAuN5QOz6l — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) August 29, 2022

Numerous victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

“Violence in our community will not be tolerated. Members of the Peel Regional Police continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible before the courts,” says Deputy Chief Marc Andrews.

Brampton mayor Patrick Brown issued a statement condemning the incident.

“This type of behaviour has no place in Brampton. The suspects must be brought to justice,” Brown says. “A warning to criminals, you will be caught! Peel police are very successful at solving crimes. I am very supportive of their efforts.

Singh is scheduled to appear in Brampton court on November 2.