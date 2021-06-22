Toronto pop-up vaccine clinic open to any city resident today

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto is currently offering walk-in shots for people seeking first and second doses.

On Tuesday, Humber River Hospital said it has expanded eligibility for its vaccine clinic at Downsview Arena and is now providing shots to anyone over the age of 18 who lives, works, or attends school in any postal code beginning with an “M.”

Ontario recently sped up its timeline to expand second dose eligibility. Adults living in Delta hotspots are currently eligible for a second dose.

People who got their first dose before May 9 will become eligible the week of June 21. Everyone else will become eligible the week of June 28.

In Toronto, more than 5,000 appointments were added to the mass vaccination clinic scheduled for Sunday, June 27, at Scotiabank Arena.

“As of 11:30 a.m. today, more than 10,000 people have booked Toronto Vaccine Day vaccination appointments for the one-day record-setting ‘Our Winning Shot’ clinic taking place this Sunday, June 27 at Scotiabank Arena. In response to demand, 5,000 additional Toronto Vaccine Day appointments are now available in the provincial booking system. With 15,000 appointments, Toronto Vaccine Day will be on track to break the Canadian record for most people vaccinated at a one-day clinic,” the City of Toronto said in a release on Tuesday.

In Toronto, more than 30% of adults have already received their second vaccine, and so far more than 12.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Ontario.