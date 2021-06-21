Scotiabank Arena to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering 10,000 shots

Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena is about to be transformed into a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering 10,000 doses.

The City of Toronto and its vaccination partners are joining forces with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) and Scotiabank to hold a one-day pop-up vaccine event dubbed “Our Winning Shot.” The clinic is scheduled for Sunday, June 27.

Anyone age 12 and older are eligible to book a first dose appointment, while anyone who received a Pfizer or Moderna shot prior to May 9 or AstraZeneca on or before May 1 is eligible to book an appointment for a second dose.

As of Wednesday, June 23, anyone who received their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna prior to May 30 will also be able to book an appointment at this clinic.

Appointments will be required for the clinic and can be scheduled by booking online beginning June 21 at 8 am. Residents can also call the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

Toronto’s vaccine rollout has been a considerable success, with more than 25% of residents over the age of 18 already fully vaccinated and 75 % vaccinated with one dose.

This Scotiabank Arena pop-up will primarily administer the Moderna vaccine with a limited number of Pfizer doses that are reserved for youth 12 to 17 since it’s currently the only vaccine approved for that age group.

On Sunday, the City of Toronto said it is increasing its administration of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks amid shipping delays from Pfizer.

“The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are incredibly similar with near-identical efficacy rates,” the City said in a press release on Monday.

The City added that mixing mRNA doses and mixing a first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine with a second dose of mRNA vaccine is approved by both the federal and provincial governments.

“This is our winning shot. Toronto Vaccine Day at Scotiabank Arena is one more way Team Toronto and all of our hardworking partners, including Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, are working to get everyone in our city vaccinated so we can bring this pandemic to an end,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a news release.

“If you need a first dose or a second dose, please book your appointment for this record-breaking clinic. Taking part in Toronto Vaccine Day is a win-win. You’ll be a part of history, and you’ll be protecting yourself, your family and our city’s progress in fighting COVID-19.”