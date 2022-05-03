You can book a permit before your trip at some provincial parks this year

This year, you’ll no longer have to worry about getting a spot at some of the province’s popular parks since they’re selling vehicle permits in advance.
With more and more Ontarians looking for outdoor activities, Ontario Parks is allowing people to book vehicle permits at 33 parks in advance. Beginning May 16, you’ll be able to book your vehicle permit up to five days before you head to the park.
This means you’ll no longer have to risk not being able to access the park after heading out! Purchasing a parking permit guarantees you a spot. No more waiting in line only to find out the park is full.
- You might also like:
- Escape the city: Spend your Saturdays at a sustainable tree farm
- 4 restaurants in and around Toronto that have recently opened
- 10 natural wonders in Ontario that you need to put on your bucket list (PHOTOS)
These are the parks where you can buy a permit in advance:
- Algonquin
- Arrowhead
- Batchawana Bay
- Bass Lake
- Blue Lake
- Bonnechere
- Craigleith
- Darlington
- Driftwood
- Forks of the Credit
- Kakabeka Falls
- Kap-Kig-Iwan
- Kettle Lakes
- Lake Superior
- Long Point
- Mara
- McRae Point
- Mono Cliffs
- North Beach
- Pancake Bay
- Pinery
- Point Farms
- Presqu’ile
- Rainbow Falls
- Rushing River
- Samuel de Champlain
- Sandbanks
- Selkirk
- Sibbald Point
- Six Mile Lake
- Turkey Point
- Voyageur
- Windy Lake
Ontario Parks has even put out a handy guide on how to book your permit in advance.
“Knowing how much Ontarians love our parks, we strongly recommend securing your daily vehicle permit in advance for all our participating parks,” Ontario Parks said on its blog.