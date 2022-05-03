You can book a permit before your trip at some provincial parks this year

This year, you’ll no longer have to worry about getting a spot at some of the province’s popular parks since they’re selling vehicle permits in advance.

With more and more Ontarians looking for outdoor activities, Ontario Parks is allowing people to book vehicle permits at 33 parks in advance. Beginning May 16, you’ll be able to book your vehicle permit up to five days before you head to the park.

This means you’ll no longer have to risk not being able to access the park after heading out! Purchasing a parking permit guarantees you a spot. No more waiting in line only to find out the park is full.

These are the parks where you can buy a permit in advance:

Algonquin

Arrowhead

Batchawana Bay

Bass Lake

Blue Lake

Bonnechere

Craigleith

Darlington

Driftwood

Forks of the Credit

Kakabeka Falls

Kap-Kig-Iwan

Kettle Lakes

Lake Superior

Long Point

Mara

McRae Point

Mono Cliffs

North Beach

Pancake Bay

Pinery

Point Farms

Presqu’ile

Rainbow Falls

Rushing River

Samuel de Champlain

Sandbanks

Selkirk

Sibbald Point

Six Mile Lake

Turkey Point

Voyageur

Windy Lake

Ontario Parks has even put out a handy guide on how to book your permit in advance.

“Knowing how much Ontarians love our parks, we strongly recommend securing your daily vehicle permit in advance for all our participating parks,” Ontario Parks said on its blog.

