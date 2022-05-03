Escape the city: Spend your Saturdays at a sustainable tree farm

Sick of the city? Take a break from the concrete and construction by heading to a tree farm just over an hour outside Toronto.

Beginning May 21, you’ll be able to visit Elliott Tree Farm, in Hillsburgh, on Saturdays between 10 am and 4 pm to get the farm experience.

You can walk along the trails or sit by the campfire if you want more of a relaxed vibe on your Saturday escape. There’s also frisbee golf and an activity field if you’ve got some energy to burn off!

If you’re up for more of an educational experience, this is your chance to see what life on the farm is like as you go on a guided tour and learn all about sustainable tree farming.

The guided tour of the farm will include identifying tree species, learning how to grow and plant Christmas trees, seeing trees at various stages of growth, learning the history of maple syrup, and more.

There’s even a food vendor on-site complete with breakfast sandwiches, lunch items and treats!

Don’t forget to bring cash so you can get yourself some maple syrup treats from the gift shop.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Admission for adults is $25. For children aged six to 12, tickets are $12.50, and children under five get in for free! Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.