Ditta Artigianale, which in English translates to “artisan company,” is set to open its doors on October 17. The Italian coffee company and its owners have expressed excitement about breaking into Toronto’s culinary scene.

Founders Francesco Sanapo and Patrick Hoffer, along with their carefully curated team of coffee connoisseurs, have lovingly pieced together a concept originating from their micro-roastery located in Tuscany.

They wanted to make a point of bringing European, but particularly Italian, coffee culture to Toronto. North Americans tend to hustle, picking up a coffee on their way to another destination. Italians, on the other hand, act in favour of leisure, often choosing to sit down for sitting down’s sake.

This is one of many reasons why quality is of the utmost importance to Sanapo and his team. Encouraging people to take the time to enjoy something requires a product worth slowing down for.

Aside from freshly made coffee, Ditta also distills its own brand of Gin. Peter in Florence London dry Gin is produced and bottled in Tuscany with particular emphasis on juniper and iris, two idiosyncratic plants of the Florentine hills.

Customers are welcome to sit down for a casual espresso or grab a coffee to go if they so wish, but there will also be an option to make an afternoon or evening of their visit.

Ditta Artigianale’s food menu is still in its experimental stages but come its grand opening on October 17, a fully developed selection of shareable plates, including charcuterie, as well as wine and gin-based cocktails will be available.

Sanapo hopes not only to bring world-renowned Italian coffee tradition to Canada but one that is accented by a shift toward modernity. This, to Sanapo and his team, means assimilating into a new city while offering a hybrid experience characterized by objectively delicious coffee and the chance to be wined and dined.

Address: 608 Richmond Street West

