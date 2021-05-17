13 distanced things to do in Toronto this week: May 17 to May 24

Please Note: As of April 8, Toronto is under Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order. This means you must stay at home as much as possible and only go out for necessities, including getting food, going to work, and getting exercise. If you go out, maintain the six feet physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Toronto is about to get hot this week and thankfully, there are tons of things to do in the city that are safe, fun, and will keep you entertained.

Here’s a list of ideas that may help you through the third week of May:

The Art Guild of Scarborough has been showcasing artworks from across Canada online during the pandemic. Each year they present three annual juried Art Shows: the Fall and Spring Shows at the Centennial Recreation Centre, Scarborough and the Arthur Show in June at the Cedar Ridge Gallery. For this year’s Spring Show and Sale, the art guild has a list of pieces for sale from various media, including watercolour, pastel, oil, acrylics, ink, sculpture, and mixed media.

When: April 1 to May 31.

Where: Online

The Toronto Meditation Centre is holding a free online event alongside hundreds of meditation centres across the world. If you’re looking for something to ease your mind, and find serenity, this is a great opportunity. Step away from the outside world and heal your mind. You must register beforehand in order to participate.

When: May 21 at 9 am.

Where: Online.

In honour of its ninth anniversary, Kinton Ramen locations are offering a special deal on its Original Ramen for three days this week. You can get pork, chicken, or vegetarian Original Ramen for $9.99 from May 17 to May 19. The offer is available at all locations in Ontario and Quebec for take-out and delivery. You must order through Kinton Ramen’s website.

When: May 17 to May 19.

Where: Kinton Ramen locations in Toronto.

This Southeast Asian restaurant serves authentic food in Toronto’s midtown and the best part is, it’s all layered on a fluffy bowl of rice. Yaksha is located at 2109 1/2 Yonge Street and offers large bowls with meaty or vegan options.

When: You’re looking for something filling.

Where: Yaksha, 2109 1/2 Yonge Street.

No matter the weather, you can never go wrong with a hot bowl of pho. Scattered across the Toronto area, you’re sure to find your next spot for the best pho in the city. North of Toronto, in Markham or Richmond Hill, or even in the heart of the city, it’s not hard to find a Vietnamese restaurant.

When: Looking to stay warm and enjoy a hearty meal

Where: Across Toronto

iHalo Krunch, known for its Asian-inspired soft serve ice cream flavours, will be opening its second Toronto location this weekend. Fans of the ice cream spot can order their favourites at iHalo’s newest location in High Park located at 2114 Bloor Street West.

When: You’re looking for a sweet treat.

Where: 2114 Bloor Street West.

From savoury to sweet, take a trip around the world and try dishes from almost every continent at Toronto’s World Food Market. The World Food Market, located at 335 Yonge Street, just up the street from Toronto’s Dundas Square, hosts 17 different food spots from countries all over the world.

When: Looking to try something new

Where: 335 Yonge Street

Try out Starbucks new menu Summer might be going down a little differently across the country this year, but Starbucks is determined to keep things sweet with its annual release of seasonal menu items for the warmer months. The global coffee chain has announced some exciting new additions coming to stores across Canada starting May 11, including a fresh, picture-perfect-looking Frappuccino.

When: You’re looking to try something new.

Where: Starbucks locations.

If you’re in the mood for a hearty and well-seasoned BBQ meal, Matt’s Smokehouse in Toronto is a good place to start. This barbecue pop-up joint is located within the NightOwl bar at 647 College Street, serving up the most mouthwatering pulled pork and brisket sandwiches, as well as ribs, wings, and cornbread.

When: You’re craving some BBQ eats.

Where: 647 College Street. Check the “Winter Stations” this month You’re craving some BBQ eats.647 College Street. The annual Winter Stations is expanding across the city in order to comply with Toronto’s current COVID-19 restrictions. Part of the newly rebranded Spring and Summer Stations, exhibitions will be located at the Distillery District from May 21 to late June. This is where the ARc de Blob, From Small Beginnings, and The Epitonium exhibit will be located. During the same time, other Spring Stations like the THROBBER will be located at 33 Parliament Street from May 21 to late June. When: May 21 to late June.

Where: The Distillery District and 33 Parliament Street. Cool off the summer heat with a Smarties McFlurry After six long years, McDonald’s Canada has re-introduced the Smarties McFlurry to its menu. Starting May 11, McFlurry fans are now able to get their hands on the Canadian-made treat after it was abruptly removed from the menu in 2015. When the flavour was discontinued, the company claimed they experienced a “national outcry on social media” along with two online petitions advocating for its return. “The McFlurry is a Canadian icon,” Jeff Anderson, Senior Manager, Culinary Innovation, McDonald’s Canada, said in a press release. “It was invented in Bathurst, NB in 1995, and we are so proud to bring back the Smarties McFlurry so Canadians can enjoy their favourite treat once again.” When: You’re in a nostalgic mood.

Where: McDonald’s locations.

Since gyms are closed, working out at home is your best option! There are a bunch of online fitness classes you can take that will keep you motivated and in shape. BOLO Inc. is one on-demand subscription service that you can easily sign up for and work out with until you can’t anymore. Want to give it a test run? You can enjoy their free trial for a week and see if it’s the right fit for you.

When: You’re feeling like a good workout.

Where: From the comfort of your own home or wherever you can get wifi.

Cops Doughnuts has opened a new shop in Toronto’s east end, making it easier for you to get your hands on the sweetest mini doughnuts. The coffee and doughnuts shop shared on Instagram that they have secured a spot at the East Room workspace at 4 Matilda Street. Their mini doughnuts are made from scratch daily and can be ordered online for pick up. Though you’re able to choose from their main lineup like the classic cinnamon sugar, the OG sour cream, they also have a rotating weekly special, which is disclosed on Instagram.

When: 9 am to 11 pm every day.

Where: 4 Matilda Street