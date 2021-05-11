Toronto ice cream shop known for charcoal cones opens second location

iHalo Krunch, known for its Asian-inspired soft serve ice cream flavours, will be opening its second Toronto location this weekend.

Fans of the ice cream spot can order their favourites at iHalo’s newest location in High Park located at 2114 Bloor Street West.

Doors will open on May 15 just in time for the warm, summer-like weather that’s expected to hit Toronto this weekend.

iHalo Krunch is known for its signature black cones that are naturally coloured with activated charcoal. It is derived from coconut husk and hand-rolled daily.

Available flavours include Ube All The Way, Black on Black, Meet Your Matcha and Bean There, Done That.

You can also mix and match flavours so that you can try them all in one cone.

iHalo Krunch currently has three locations in Ontario, although two of the shops are temporarily closed. The Trinity Bellwoods flagship store at 831 Queen Street West is open.

In addition to the High Park store set to open this week, new spots on Danforth Avenue and an Oshawa location are also in the works.

iHalo Krunch High Park

Address: 2114 Bloor Street West