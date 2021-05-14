You can get $10 ramen bowls at Kinton Ramen in Toronto next week

In honour of its ninth anniversary, Kinton Ramen locations are offering a special deal on its Original Ramen for three days next week.

You can get pork, chicken, or vegetarian Original Ramen for $9.99 from May 17 to May 19.

The offer is available at all locations in Ontario and Quebec for take-out and delivery.

You must order through Kinton Ramen’s website.

Kinton Ramen opened its first location in Toronto on Baldwin Street back in 2012, where they introduced its signature Pork Original ramen. Since then, they have expanded throughout Canada and the United States with 22 locations in total.

In Ontario, there are a total of 11 locations and six in Quebec.