The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching, and it’s about to get the Disney treatment.

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is set to make its world premiere here in Toronto this December.

Located at Lighthouse Immersive Inc, on 1 Yonge Street in downtown Toronto, this special 360-degree exhibition will bring all of our Disney favourites to life in a big way, uniting both past and present generations.

With this immersive experience, you’ll enter “a whole new world” and be taken straight “into the unknown.”

Classics of today meet past classics, as films like The Lion King, Peter Pan, and Pinocchio will be featured alongside Frozen, Encanto, and Zootopia, among others.

“The collaboration with Lighthouse Immersive is a first for Disney Animation,” says Clark Spencer, president of Walt Disney Animation Studios, in a press release. “It’s a dream to bring the best of animated storytelling together with the top experts in the immersive art experience.”

“Like so many of us, I have a life-long love of Disney films,” said Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross. “I’ve grown up with them since childhood, and so has my family. The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience.”

Oscar-winning producer J. Miles Dale leads the creative team, bringing the magic of their classic films to the big screen in a way that will make you feel like a part of the story itself.

“Just imagine journeying through Zootopia with Judy Hopps, diving to the ocean floor with Ariel, flying on a magic carpet with Aladdin, and stepping into Casita with Mirabel and the family Madrigal. This is where the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will take you.”

The exact schedule and tickets will be announced at a future date. Keep your eyes peeled on the official website for updates.