Earlier this year Dickey’s Barbecue announced it would be bringing its Texas-style eats north of the border and opening its first Toronto location, and now, we have more details to share.

The brand opened its first-ever Canadian location in Edmonton in the summer of 2022. More locations are planned for that city, as well as the first Calgary location, which is slated to open sometime this fall.

As for Toronto, here are the updated details we know.

A new Dickey’s location is aiming to open downtown on Yonge Street in late December, Dished is told.

Dickey’s is known for its large meat platters, poultry plates, brisket combinations, and more. It currently has 550 locations across the US and eight other countries.

We’ll keep you posted as more details are released, stay tuned!

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit — Toronto

Address: Yonge Street, Toronto