Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue concept, recently opened its first Alberta location.

It looks like the second spot won’t be too far behind.

BBQ lovers of Edmonton can celebrate with a second spot already opening on Friday, August 12 at 935 St. Albert Trail, #425 in St. Albert.

With over 550 restaurants in the United States and in several other countries across the world, this popular barbecue spot has been a welcome addition to YEG.

Famous for serving all of the classics, like pulled pork, ribs, and brisket, with all the sides, fixings, sandwiches, and more, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is barbecue heaven.

The first YEG spot, located at 5125 Mullen Road, is an astonishing 2,000-sq-ft single-storey space with two bathrooms, an outdoor patio, and enough seating indoors for roughly 40 people.

The extensive menu is full of smoked meats, sauces, sides, sandwiches, drinks, and more, all available in flexible combos as well as daily deals.

Meats by the pound are great for sharing here, like brisket, pulled pork, burnt ends, or marinated chicken breast, to name a few. All of these meats and more can also be ordered as a sandwich, with different sauces and toppers.

Ribs, wings, and combo plates are also available to enjoy it all. Sides and fixings are the best part of southern barbecue, and this chain has them all, like waffle fries, baked beans, cabbage slaw, fried okra, onion tanglers, and more.

If you love barbecue, you will absolutely have to check out this new Texas-style spot.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Address: 935 St. Albert Trail, #425, St. Albert

Instagram