3 Toronto food events to check out this week: October 3 to 9

It’s the first full week of October, and that means one thing, a busy few days packed with food and festivities, so we hope you’re hungry!

Check out these awesome food events happening in Toronto from October 3 to 9.

From September 17 to October 3, The Pint will serve Oktoberfest-inspired beers and menu items like German Bratwurst, Pork Schnitzel, and Pretzel Bites. There will also be German pop music and Bavarian Folk in the evenings. October 3 is the last day to get involved, so don’t miss out.

When: September 17 to October 3

Where: 227 Front Street West, Toronto

Back by popular demand, Pumpkin Fest is the ultimate family-friendly affair, with food trucks, rides, and kid-friendly entertainment, including an inflatable corn maze and of course a pumpkin patch. This year the event will take place over the course of three separate weekends throughout October, the first being Thanksgiving weekend.

When: October 8 to 10, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Downsview Park, 35 Carl Hall Road

Saturday, October 8 marks the penultimate market of the season. If fresh, locally sourced fruit and vegetables are your thing, as well as craft beer, wine and a ton of gluten-free and vegan snacks, it’s not too late to lap up the last of the season’s produce.

When: Saturday, October 8 from 9 am to 1 pm

Where: 725 Logan Avenue, Toronto