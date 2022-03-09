This MPP is fighting to eradicate Daylight Savings Time in Ontario

It’s that bi-annual reminder that you still struggle to adjust the clock in your car. On Sunday, March 13 at 2 am, clocks will spring forward thanks to Daylight Savings Time (DST). While this signals the beginning of spring, one MPP thinks it’s high time we got rid of this dated practice.

Ottawa West-Nepean MPP Jeremy Roberts put forth a bill that would move Ontario to Daylight Savings Time for good.

On November 25, Bill 214, Time Amendment Act, 2020, was carried on its third reading in the legislature.

While there was tremendous support for ending the time change, the status of this bill still hinges on one thing.

“Quebec and New York State would need to pass similar legislation,” Roberts told Daily Hive. “This would ensure that the Ottawa/Gatineau region is not split into two zones and that Ontario continues to benefit from being in the same time zone as the markets in New York State.”

Roberts pointed to the fact that the time change has been known to cause serious health impacts with an increase in heart attacks, strokes, and fatal car crashes. Daylight Saving Time, however, is predicted to lead to an increase in business for small businesses, with more people going out while there’s still daylight.

“I have been reaching out to legislators in both jurisdictions and am hoping to convince them to join us,” said Roberts.

Will this be the last time we fiddle with our microwave clocks? Only time will tell.