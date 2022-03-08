Spring forward: Daylight Saving Time is back this weekend

Snuggle into bed a little earlier than usual this week, because some Canadians will be losing an hour of sleep.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) returns on Sunday, March 13, when the time will jump forward by one hour, starting at 2 am, making the mornings darker earlier and the night lighter later.

This will make March 13 the shortest day of the year for those using DST, with 23 hours in the day. An hour of sleep will be lost if you have to get up early that day. But don’t worry, because the hour will be made up on November 6, when DST ends.

Daylight Saving Time isn’t observed across Canada, though.

In Saskatchewan, the province is on central time all year round, and in BC, certain local areas in the North and Kootenays remain on mountain time as they have done for decades.

Portions of Ontario and Quebec and all of the Yukon do not observe DST.

Canada began using Daylight Saving Time in 1908.

So make sure you switch all your clocks in your home and get some extra shut eye. The Monday morning wake-up call is going to be especially cruel next week.