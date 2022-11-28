Dave Chappelle is coming back to Toronto on New Year's Day

Mark your calendars because on New Year’s Day, Dave Chappelle is coming back to Toronto and will be taking that stage at Scotiabank Arena for his In Your Dreams Tour.

Chappelle recently hosted SNL and received both positive and negative reviews for his extended monologue where he spoke about race, antisemitism, Kanye, and more.

Dave Chappelle Monologue!

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/cSpm6EtCCy — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 13, 2022

Last year, Chappelle’s Netflix Special, The Closer, garnered massive backlash and controversy after what many claimed were his offensive comments surrounding transgender individuals and the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Dave Chappelle Monologue!

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/9ZDye3SNPU — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 13, 2022

While many tried to cancel Chappelle, his fans came out in numbers, selling out venues around North America including Toronto, which managed to sell out with after-market ticket prices going for sky-high values.

You might also like: Mississauga Festival of Trees returns in December with huge holiday markets

Bill Nye the Science Guy is bringing his new live show to Toronto

Honey, I'm Home: Shania Twain announces two shows in Toronto

Chappelle will be taking the stage on Sunday, January 1, 2023, from 8 to 10 pm.

Tickets are currently selling for around $200 and up.

This article was originally published on blogTO at https://www.blogto.com/radar/2022/11/dave-chappelle-coming-back-toronto-new-years-day/