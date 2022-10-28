EventsConcertsCurated

Honey, I'm Home: Shania Twain announces two shows in Toronto

Oct 28 2022, 2:49 pm
lev radin/Shutterstock
Get ready, Toronto! The legendary Shania Twain is coming on over to Budweiser Stage with two shows next May.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 am for Twain’s 49-date Queen of Me Tour.

Twain will release her new album, Queen of Me, on February 3, 2023. It notably stands out as her sixth original full-length offering — her first record since 2017.

Twain has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and her 1997 album Come On Over has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It’s not only the best-selling country album of all time but the best-selling studio album by a female artist in any genre.

Shania Twain’s Queen of Me Tour

Where: Budweiser Stage, Toronto

When: May 23 and May 24

Tickets: On sale starting Friday, November 4 at 10 am on Live Nation’s website

